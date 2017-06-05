Couple sought in stabbing, armed robbery of her ex are still on the lam

A couple sought in the stabbing and armed robbery of the woman’s ex-husband at his business remain on the lam.
Erin Elizabeth Diaz, 23, and Clinton Buchanan, 33, are each sought on an armed robbery charge in the theft of an undisclosed amount of money Saturday from Dino’s Gifts.
Diaz allegedly tried to take cash out of the register and reportedly stabbed her previous husband in an arm before she left with an unknown amount of cash, Sheriff Mike Ezell said. The stabbing occurred when he tried to stop her from taking money out of the register, Ezell said.
Buchanan reportedly was driving the getaway vehicle, described as a maroon Dodge Magnum. The car had a Mississippi license plate.
The gift shop is on Washington Avenue just south of Palfrey Street.
The wounded man was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening, the sheriff said.
An aggravated assault charge also could apply. Ezell said a decision hasn’t been made on whether investigators will obtain arrest warrants on the assault charge.
To give a tip on the couple’s whereabouts, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments