Pass police say this man walked off with $2,300 in electronics

Police want the public’s help to identify a man they say left Walmart without paying for $2,300 in merchandise.
The man pushed a shopping cart with stolen merchandise out of the store just before midnight May 26, Pass Christian Police Sgt. Mike Burkett said.
The man is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge.
Items reported missing by the store include “easy-to-dispose-of electronics,” Burkett said.
To give a tip, call Burkett at 228-452-3301 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
