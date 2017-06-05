Pass Christian police are seeking help identifying this man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a felony shoplifting case at the Walmart in Pass Christian on May 26, 2017.
June 05, 2017 10:48 AM

Pass police say this man walked off with $2,300 in electronics

By Robin Fitzgerald

Pass Christian

Police want the public’s help to identify a man they say left Walmart without paying for $2,300 in merchandise.

The man pushed a shopping cart with stolen merchandise out of the store just before midnight May 26, Pass Christian Police Sgt. Mike Burkett said.

The man is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge.

Items reported missing by the store include “easy-to-dispose-of electronics,” Burkett said.

To give a tip, call Burkett at 228-452-3301 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

