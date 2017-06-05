Pearlington man accused in sexual battery of a child

A 27-year-old Pearlington man has been arrested on a sexual battery charge alleging he sexually assaulted a child.
Hancock County Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan confirmed the victim is a child but declined to say if the child is someone the man knows.
“It’s a very sensitive matter and it is still under investigation,” Grannan said.
The man was booked at the Hancock County jail early Monday morning. He was being held with no bond pending a court hearing.
The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex-crime cases unless they are arrested on more than one felony charge, have been indicted, or are in a position of trust, such as a coach, school teacher or church leader.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments