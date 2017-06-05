Ashley Pauline Pujol, 30, was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, by the Biloxi Police Department on a charge of grand larceny.
June 05, 2017 8:19 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, June 4

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, June 4, 2017, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

