South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, June 4

Austin Lee Goff, 24, was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of heroin.
Eugene Reynolds Seasby Jr. was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or distribute.
John Paul Leggett, 50, was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of commercial burglary.
Quentin Martel Winters, 29, was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of cocaine base.
Richard Keenan Hartfield, 40, was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Robert Charles Walker Jr., 54, was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on three charges of uttering forgery.
Terry Johnson, 21, was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a charge of attempted acquisition by fraud of codeine.
Timothy Gene Remley, 44, was arrested Sunday, June 4, 2017, by the Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
