South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from Saturday, June 3, 2017

Antonio Malik Pruitt, 23, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of possession of marijuana and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct/failure to comply and contempt/failure to appear in court.
Austin Lee Goff, 24, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of possession of heroin and a misdemeanor charge of DUI other substance.
Derrick William McCullough, 23, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of 3rd-degree burglary (of an unoccupied dwelling) on a warrant from the Mobile County Sheriff's Department in Alabama.
Devin Ray Ladner, 24, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of grand larceny.
Elisha Jo Myers, 32, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth.
Everett Willie Necaise, 59, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of burglary of a shed and two counts of taking a motor vehicle.
Jeremie Levi Ladner, 30, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, 2017, on a charge of failure to appear in court on a burglary charge.
Quenise T'sha Williams, 25, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of possession of marijuana and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct/failure to comply and resisting/obstructing arrest.
Richard Keenan Hartfield, 40, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 4, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth.
Ryan Cory Johnson, 30, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on an intensive supervision order on a conviction of credit-card fraud.
Steven Ray Lee, 26, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth and on a warrant from the Arkansas Board of Parole.
Tiffany Sheree Eley, 34, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a probation warrant involving a dangerous drugs conviction and two misdemeanor counts of contempt of court.
Tuan Thann Nguyen, 39, was arrested by the Pass Christian Police Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
William Lamont Jackson, 31, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, June 3, 2017, on a charge of grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
