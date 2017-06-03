She stabbed her ex-husband and cleared out the register at his business, sheriff says

The owner of Dino’s Gift Shop was stabbed by his ex-wife during a robbery Saturday morning, Jackson County sheriff’s officials said.
Erin Elizabeth Diaz, 23, went into the gift shop and tried to take money out of the cash register in the shop when her ex-husband, who owns the business, tried to stop her, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Diaz stabbed her 26-year-old ex-husband in the arm, took the money in the register and ran out of the store, Ezell said.
Ezell said Diaz left in a maroon Dodge Magnum, driven by 33-year-old Clinton Buchanan.
The victim, who identified the suspects to investigators, was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital for treatment.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Diaz and Buchanan. The Magnum they were traveling in may have a Mississippi license plate, Ezell said.
Anyone with information about this case should call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
