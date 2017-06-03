Employee at Ocean Springs gift shop was stabbed by someone he knew, sheriff says

Jackson County sheriff’s officials are looking for two people they say stabbed a man at Dino’s Gift Shop on Washington Avenue on Saturday.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the man, who may be the manager or owner of the store, was wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
The man identified the two suspects to investigators.
“The victim knows who the suspects were,” Ezell said.
The suspects, who are a man and a woman, left the store after emptying the cash register.
Ezell said investigators are still at Dino’s, and he’ll have more information later Saturday.
SunHerald.com will update this story.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments