They knocked on her door then forced their way inside, Wiggins police say

Wiggins police are asking for tips to identify two men who targeted an elderly woman in a home invasion Thursday night, officials say.
The two suspects forced their way into the woman’s home after knocking on her front door shortly after 9 p.m. Once inside, police said, the suspects implied they had a gun and demanded cash.
The victim told police the men implied they were armed, though she never saw a weapon. The men ran off after the woman gave them her cash, police said.
Police described both suspects as slender black men in their mid 20s. One of the men was wearing a dark shirt, dark shorts and a dark jacket.
The other suspect was wearing a baseball cap, a red and white striped shirt and blue jeans.
To report information, call the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for information leading to an arrest.
