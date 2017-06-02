A surveillance photo from the Chevron store on Kelly Avenue shows a man wearing a ski mask over his head and carrying a handgun enter the store. Gulfport Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspect.
A surveillance photo from the Chevron store on Kelly Avenue shows a man wearing a ski mask over his head and carrying a handgun enter the store. Gulfport Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspect. Courtesy Gulfport Police
A surveillance photo from the Chevron store on Kelly Avenue shows a man wearing a ski mask over his head and carrying a handgun enter the store. Gulfport Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspect. Courtesy Gulfport Police

Crime

June 02, 2017 2:53 PM

Masked, armed robber held up a Chevron station in Gulfport

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gulfport

The person who robbed the Chevron station on Kelly Avenue at gunpoint wore a ski mask, but police hope someone will come forward with information to help identify him.

The holdup was reported at 9:34 p.m. Thursday, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

The robber went in the store displaying a handgun and demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount of money, he said.

The robber wore dark clothes, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he is an adult or a teenager.

The store is just north of East Railroad Street in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Bromen said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Check back at sunherald.com for updates.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos