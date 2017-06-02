Masked, armed robber held up a Chevron station in Gulfport

The person who robbed the Chevron station on Kelly Avenue at gunpoint wore a ski mask, but police hope someone will come forward with information to help identify him.
The holdup was reported at 9:34 p.m. Thursday, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
The robber went in the store displaying a handgun and demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount of money, he said.
The robber wore dark clothes, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he is an adult or a teenager.
The store is just north of East Railroad Street in the Broadmoor neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Bromen said more information will be released as the investigation continues.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
