Barefoot man who fled police in car faces drug-dealing charges

A felon arrested after a pursuit by car and in his bare feet in December has been indicted on drug sales charges and faces a string of drug-dealing charges.
Spice. Alprazolam. Cocaine. Hydrocodene. Marijuana.
Devon Nelson, 25, faces prosecution on six counts of possession with intent to distribute — two counts each involving cocaine and one count each involving the other drugs.
He also faces a felony evasion charge from the pursuit that led to his last arrest Dec. 14, 2016.
And a Harrison County grand jury has indicted him on multiple counts of selling marijuana.
Nelson has been in prison since he was found barefoot and hiding in woods after the December police chase. A K-9 team found him after a pursuit that started in Gulfport ended off Interstate 10 and Canal Road, where he officials said he crashed a vehicle and fled for a brief period.
Sheriff Troy Peterson has said a number of drugs were found in the vehicle Nelson crashed.
Nelson was on probation for three felony convictions: Taking a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm, both in Harrison County; and drug possession in Jackson County.
His probation on each conviction was revoked.
Nelson was transferred from a prison facility to the Harrison County jail Thursday.
His bonds on the pending charges total $630,000. He isn’t eligible for bail since he’s held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. His tentative release from prison is Oct. 24, 2018, the MDOC website shows.
He’s been housed at the Harrison County jail 10 times since 2012, when he was 20 years old, the jail docket shows.
