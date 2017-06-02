Surveillance photos from Champs Sports apparel store show a male and female suspected of shoplifting from the Biloxi store in November 2016.
June 02, 2017 11:26 AM

Police looking for couple they say had child in tow while shoplifting at mall

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Police want the public’s help to find a male and female who had a small child with them when they shoplifted apparel from Champs Sports in Edgewater Mall.

Pictures from surveillance footage, released to the media Friday, show a 6-foot-tall man with short dreadlocks and weighing about 160 pounds, Biloxi Police Officer Michael Wheeler said. The female is about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 100 pounds.

It’s unclear if they are teenagers or adults.

The store, which sells athletic apparel and sports equipment, reported the shoplifting Nov. 8, 2016.

Investigation shows the couple stuffed hats, hoodies and at least one jogging outfit in a bag and walked out of the store, said Wheeler, who is trying to make arrests in unsolved property crimes.

Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or Dispatch at 228-392-0641.

The public also can email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

