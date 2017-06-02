Police say he was seen stealing a motorcycle. A four-wheeler is missing, too.

A Vancleave man is in jail on charges he stole a motorcycle, four-wheeler and other items over the Memorial Day Weekend, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Friday.
Joshua Dewayne Bradley, 31, is charged with commercial burglary and grand larceny. He was taken to the Jackson County jail with no bond set. Ezell said Bradley was out on bond on a previous grand larceny charge from February when he was arrested on the most recent charges.
Ezell said Bradley was allegedly seen on video taking a motorcycle from a porch of a home on Johns Bayou Road in Vancleave. The motorcycle was recovered.
He also allegedly stole the four-wheeler and tools from a shed at a Vancleave home. Investigators have recovered some of the tools, Ezell said, but the four-wheeler is still missing.
Ezell said Bradley has “an extensive arrest history dating to 2008.”
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments