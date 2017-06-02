South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, June 1, 2017

Charles Dees, 37, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth and possession of a counterfeit instrument.
Jermaine Williams, 42, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of receiving stolen property. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Jon Ochampaugh, 47, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Keesler Air Force Base Police on a charge of felony neglect of a child. He is on a hold for Meade County Brandenburg.
Natalie Park, 40, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of malicious mischief. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI.
Paris Dexter, 32, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant for armed burglary and a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.
Robert Jones, 26, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, marijuana. He also faced two probation warrants for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Robert Miller, 25, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of felony shoplifting.
Runnel Turner, 30, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of trafficking of a controlled substance, marijuana.
Shawn Lavant, 28, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, meth.
Vince McCoy II, 58, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Bay St. Louis Police and charged with shooting into a dwelling or house. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of accessory to discharge of firearm.
Wendell Mitchell, 26, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Gautier Police on charges of a probation violation, receiving stolen property and two charges of home burglary. He also faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.
Willie Naylor, 33, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of DUI 4th offense. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of bond jumping.
Comments