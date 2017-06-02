Devon Nelson, 25, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell: spice, alprazolam, cocaine and hyrdocodene, possession with intent, cocaine and felony eluding.
Devon Nelson, 25, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell: spice, alprazolam, cocaine and hyrdocodene, possession with intent, cocaine and felony eluding.
Devon Nelson, 25, was arrested June 1, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell: spice, alprazolam, cocaine and hyrdocodene, possession with intent, cocaine and felony eluding.

Crime

June 02, 2017 7:04 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, June 1, 2017

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, June 1, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos