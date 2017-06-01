Her attempt to steal $2K in makeup was ‘really ballsy and sneaky,’ investigator says

A woman crawled under a cosmetics counter at Dillards department store in Edgewater Mall and tried to leave the store with about $2,000 in cosmetics, a Biloxi police investigator said.
Investigator Nick Sonnier said the woman went to the cosmetics counter on May 20 and “got on her hands and knees and crawled beneath the counter while the lady working the counter had walked away.”
The woman filled a bag up with various makeup that filled glass cases under the counter and attempted to leave the store when employees yelled at her to stop, Sonnier said, but she ran instead.
“She fled out on foot and dropped the bag as she was fleeing the store,” Sonnier said. “It was really, really ballsy and sneaky. I’ve never seen that before ... right in the middle of the day while the store’s open and in business.”
Surveillance cameras captured footage of the woman, and Biloxi police need the public’s help to identify and find her. She was wearing a dark-colored dress with a floral pattern and dark sandals. Police say she was with two other men before and after the incident occurred.
Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts should call the Biloxi Police Department as 228-392-0641 of the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112. Tips can be send via email to viu@biloxi.ms.us.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments