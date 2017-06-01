Courtesy Biloxi Police Department
Courtesy Biloxi Police Department

June 01, 2017 2:19 PM

Probe of Foot Locker shoplifting leads to more pictures of suspects, getaway car

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Biloxi

Investigators have found clearer pictures of shoplifting suspects from security cameras at Edgewater Mall and a picture of the alleged getaway car for women accused of stealing from the Foot Locker.

Ongoing investigation of the May 24 thefts also reveals the women left in a dark-colored getaway car.

Police released one set of surveillance pictures on Wednesday. A second set given to the media Thursday have a picture of the vehicle the women reportedly fled in and clearer images of the women.

Police want the public’s help to identify the women.

The shoplifting was reported about 4 p.m. May 24, Biloxi Police Investigator Steve Kelly said.

The women were dressed in casual clothes. One wore blue jeans with holes on the front legs of the pants and a Nike Air T-shirt. One wore a dark blue shirt and pants and the other wore a multi-colored shirt, black pants and a blue jean-style jacket.

To give a tip, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us. Or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

