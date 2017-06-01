Moss Point man indicted in murder of Vancleave woman and her unborn child

A Moss Point man has been indicted on murder and second-degree murder charges in the killing of a Vancleave woman and her unborn child.
Brandon Colby Smith, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday after he was served his indictments on charges accusing him in the Jan. 7 beating and stabbing death of Elizabeth Corene Jones, 30, and her unborn child.
Smith is being held in the Jackson County jail.
Jones was at her Vancleave home with her children at the time of the slaying, though Sheriff Mike Ezell said the children did not witness the crime. According to an autopsy, she died of multiple stab wounds and an injury to her neck.
Jones was already dead when deputies and Acadian Ambulance responded to a 911 call at her Vancleave home on Ridgeland Road.
Jones was living with a boyfriend, her four children, ages 18 months to 13 years, and several others at time of the killings.
According to her friends, she was “great personality” who was loved by her friends and family.
She graduated from Vancleave High School in 2004.
Gautier police first arrested Smith on charges of public drunk and possession of drug paraphernalia before he was later tied to the murders.
