Police: Suspect in casino shooting became ‘irate,’ harmed himself in patrol car

A man accused of shooting at a casino hotel was treated for self-inflicted injuries before he was jailed, Police Chief Daren Freeman said.
Vince McCoy II became combative with police after his arrest Wednesday and harmed himself in the back of a patrol car, Freeman said.
McCoy and his wife had been arrested at their Waveland apartment after Bay police investigated a report of a shot fired in the Hollywood Gulf Coast parking lot. No one was injured in the shooting, though a bullet struck the hotel building between the fourth and fifth floors.
The couple had been asked to leave the casino because of a domestic dispute and aggression toward each other and to security officers, Freeman said.
Waveland police accompanied Bay police to the couple’s residence at The Ridge At Waveland apartment complex. Freeman said McCoy struggled with officers when they took him to a patrol car.
“When they put him in the vehicle, he became irate,” Freeman said. “He was kicking the security bars on the windows and the cage separating the back of the car from the front. He began vigorously slamming his head against the prisoner cage and screaming and thrashing around inside the vehicle.”
An American Medical Response ambulance team treated McCoy, 58, at the scene for cuts on his head, face, and his right wrist, arm and hand, the chief said. McCoy was taken to Hancock Medical Center as a precaution.
McCoy was booked at the Hancock County jail early Thursday.
His wife, 55-year-old Barbara Landry, was jailed Wednesday afternoon.
Both are held with no bond pending initial court appearances and bond hearings.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed the report of a shooting Wednesday while police were responding to a 2:14 p.m. call of a shot fired in the parking lot.
Initial reports indicated McCoy had been asked to leave the casino Tuesday but returned Wednesday with his wife, Freeman said. However, further investigation showed the couple had been asked to leave the casino earlier Wednesday.
Police learned the couple had refused to leave the property when they were told to go.
The couple got in a 2005 Toyota Corolla and were driving through the parking lot when McCoy got out of the passenger door and fired one round toward the building, Freeman said.
“We were unable to locate a bullet casing from the gun, but the Fire Department helped us check the side of the building. We thought the bullet was lodged in the building. It looks like it bounced off the building.”
McCoy faces one count each of shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in the city. His wife faces an accessory charge on each count.
McCoy has been jailed before in Hancock County, the jail docket shows. He was arrested Jan. 28, 2016, on charges of DUI, failing to yield to blue lights, speeding, careless driving, no insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
