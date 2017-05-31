Man wounded in shooting at Jackson County apartment complex

Investigators want to hear from anyone with information about a shooting that wounded a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Tucker Road.
Deputies were called about 8 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment, where residents reported they heard a gunshot fired in the parking lot and saw a suspect drive off, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
The shooter drove off in a silver vehicle and the wounded man, who fell in the parking lot, got up and left in a different silver vehicle, Ezell said.
The wounded man, shot once, went to Ocean Springs Hospital for treatment, he said.
Anyone with information that can help is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, 228-769-3065 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
The sheriff declined to identify the apartment complex and gave no reason for identifying the name of the business.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
