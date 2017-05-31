Ryne Carr, 28, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of defrauding an innkeeper and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He tried to dine and dash, but Biloxi police say he had more than an unpaid tab

By Robin Fitzgerald

Biloxi

A man who tried to skip out on his food and beverage bill at a family resort faced only a misdemeanor charge until police arrived, a detective said.

Biloxi resident Ryne Patrick Carr, 28, was found in possession of a stolen handgun after police responded to a complaint at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, Investigator Nick Sonnier said.

Police recovered the handgun during the investigation, he said. The gun had been reported stolen to the D’Iberville Police Department in 2016.

Security personnel at Margaritaville had contacted Biloxi police Tuesday, saying a man was trying to leave without paying his tab.

“His bill had a lot of alcohol and a little bit of food for over $80,” Sonnier said.

Police arrested Carr on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. They also arrested him on misdemeanor charges of defrauding an innkeeper and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $5,000 bond on the felony. The misdemeanor bonds total $1,000.

Carr was released from the Harrison County jail later Tuesday night.

The firearm charge will be turned over to the Harrison County grand jury.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307

