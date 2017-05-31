An Ocean Springs man forced a 12-year-old girl to have sex with him

An Ocean Springs man is headed to prison for having sex with a 12-year-old girl.
Paul Stephen Unger II, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of sexual battery and one count of touching of a child for lustful purposes.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped an additional charge of touching of a child for lustful purposes.
In court, Unger admitted he had engaged in a sexual relationship with the girl at different times between June 2013 and February 2014.
Unger was sentenced to 25 years on each count of sexual battery, with 10 years to serve day-for-day on all counts and the remainder on post-release supervision.
On the touching charge, Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Unger to 15 years in prison, with 10 years to serve day-for-day to run concurrently to the sexual battery sentences.
Unger was fined $3,000 and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The judge told Unger he is not allowed to have any future contact with the victim.
“We are glad it’s over and that we finally got some type of justice,” the child’s mother said Wednesday.
The Sun Herald does not identify sex crime victims.
Assistant District Attorney NeShondria Ellerby prosecuted the case.
“This defendant violated the trust this family gave him and used the child to satisfy his lustful and depraved sexual desires,” said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. “I am glad that the victim did not have to endure the trauma of a trial and that the defendant was held accountable for his actions.”
Ocean Springs police investigated the case.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538
