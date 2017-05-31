South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Beau Wall, 25, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of burglary of a dwelling.
Christopher Clark, 32, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an probation warrant for grand larceny. He is on a hold for MDOC.
Claude Parks, 44, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of grand larcey and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of equipment required for bicycle and resisting arrest by flight.
Danielle Harrison, 29, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of felony malicious mischief.
Eddie Presley, 27, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Gulfport Police on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth and possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone. He also faces a misdemeanor capias pro finem charge.
Justin Thornton, 26, was arrested May 30, 2017, on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana.
Kristin Fricke, 28, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.
Lezzeunna May-Cousan, 23, was arrested May 30, 2017, on an alias capias warrant for grand larceny.
Patrick Caviness, 24, was arrested May 30, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Riley, 47, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of burglary of a business.
Ryne Carr, 28, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of defrauding an innkeeper and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott Smith, 37, was arrested May 30, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of improper display of a license plate and an alias capias.
Thomas McMahon, 41, was arrested May 30, 2017, on a probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Bruce Cherry Jr., 26, was arrested May 30 on the charges of violation of probation and domestic violence aggravated assault.
James Harris, 44, was arrested May 30 on a charge of felony domestic violence.
Joshua Bradley, 31, was arrested May 30 on a charge of grand larceny.
Cody O’Neal, 26, was arrested May 30 on a charge of carjacking.
Derek Dudenbostel, 41, was arrested May 30 on a charge of burglary.
Lacey Harris, 36, was arrested May 30 on a charge of carjacking.
Paul Unger, 37, was arrested May 30 on three counts sexual battery and a charge of molesting.
Telvin Wooley, 26, was arrested May 30 on the charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and two counts armed robbery.
