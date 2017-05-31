Danny Rone, 51, was arrested May 30 on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Danny Rone, 51, was arrested May 30 on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Danny Rone, 51, was arrested May 30 on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Crime

May 31, 2017 10:52 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:59

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos