Biloxi store hit by thieves with U-Hauls — again, police say

Biloxi police say three people were arrested early Saturday morning after police spotted two U-Hauls outside a business that was closed for the night.
Biloxi police Sgt. O’Neil Adams said a patrol officer noticed two U-Hauls in the parking lot of Suzuki City on Beauvoir Road about 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Adams said at least four people ran from the business when police approached the U-Hauls.
Jermaine Neal Mitchell, of Edgard, Louisiana, 30, Kentrell Jack Hubbard, 18, of New Orleans and Emmett Edward Hills, 21, of New Orleans, were all arrested on charges of two counts of receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a burglary. The U-Hauls were reported stolen from New Orleans.
Judge Albert Fountain set the bonds for Mitchell and Hills at $150,000 each. Hubbard’s bond was set at $75,000.
This isn’t the first time such incident at this location. Four motorcycles were stolen from Suzuki City in February. Police arrested Brandon Macklin Soublet, 25, and Brandon Jermey Johnson, 30, both of Louisiana, on resisting arrest, burglary and receiving stolen property charges.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments