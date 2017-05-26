Guns, drugs and cash seized from Picayune residence

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents seized 48 guns, 50 units of oxycodone and an undisclosed amount of cash while serving a warrant at a Picayune home, officials said.
Wayne Thomas Wadel Jr., 58, was arrested on two counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession with intent to transfer. The arrest was part of an ongoing drug investigation, officials said.
Wadel was taken to the Hancock County jail, pending an initial appearance.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
