Agents raid ‘major spice lab’ in Ocean Springs

State and federal authorities raided a “major spice lab” Friday at an Ocean Springs residence, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics officials.
MBN agents and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home where Chau Ngoc Duong, 35, had been operating the spice lab, MBN Director John Dowdy said.
Duong, who resides in the 4000 block of Belle Terre Court, faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Agents seized a large amount of evidence from the home, including 2 kilos of a synthetic cannabinoid and many items associated with illegal drug distribution such as baggies and an electronic cash counter, Dowdy said.
Duong’s arrest stems from a month-long investigation conducted jointly by the MBN, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Duong is being held in the Jackson County jail pending an initial court appearance.
