Pair from Pascagoula accused of abusing 12-year-old

Authorities in Pascagoula and Hancock County arrested two Bay St. Louis residents accused of abusing a 12-year-old boy, officials announced Friday.
Tiffany Threse Brown, 46, and Michael Blackburn Jr., 19, each face a charge of felony child abuse.
Brown and Blackburn share an apartment in Bay St. Louis, though the abuse is alleged to have occurred in Pascagoula, said Cherie Wade of the 19th Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Jackson County.
The pair was arrested by Pascagoula police with the assistance of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Hancock County sheriff’s Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said Hancock deputies executed a search and arrest warrant Friday morning at the request of Pascagoula police. The couple had recently moved from Pascagoula to Bay St. Louis, he said.
Grannan said the alleged abuse was severe, but deferred to Pascagoula authorities for additional details.
Brown and Blackburn are being held in the Jackson County jail with bond set at $500,000 each in the Pascagoula Municipal Court.
The Pascagoula Police Department investigated this case, with the assistance of the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Jackson County Youth Court, and Mississippi Department of Human Services.
“The charges are an allegation of criminal wrongdoing, but under our law, the defendants are innocent until proven guilty,” said District Attorney Tony Lawrence. “My office will continue to work with the Pascagoula Police Department and other agencies to prevent, investigate, and prosecute allegations involving the abuse of children.”
