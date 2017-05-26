Moss Point gang member sentenced in fatal shooting

A Jackson County judge sentenced a gang member to life in prison Friday for the January shooting death of a Pascagoula man.
Anton Marquis McWilliams, 27, of Moss Point, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, District Attorney Tony Lawrence said.
McWilliams admitted he shot and killed Dornelle Brown, 43, of Pascagoula, the night of Jan. 15.
Police said they found Brown lying on the ground between two buildings at Willow Creek Apartments on Eden Street. That’s where he died.
Authorities arrested McWilliams the next day.
“This is yet another example of the violent mentality illegal street gangs are bringing to our communities,” Lawrence said.
“The Brown family lost their family member, and now the defendant’s family must deal with the consequences of his actions as he spends the rest of his life in jail. Resorting to violence in this manner not only took the victim’s life but placed other members of the community in danger.”
Miguel Miller, who was indicted on a charge of accessory after the fact to the murder, is still awaiting trial.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said McWilliams is a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
