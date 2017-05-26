Have you seen this man? Long Beach police say he robbed a convenience store.

Long Beach police are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store on US 90 in Long Beach.
Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell said the Kangaroo gas station was robbed at 1:45 Friday morning.
McDowell said the person of interest is 5-foot-7, approximately 140 pounds, with short black hair. A photo of the person of interest was released by Long Beach police.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident and anyone that has any information as to the identity and whereabouts of this individual are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
