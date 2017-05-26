Crime

May 26, 2017 10:31 AM

Have you seen this man? Long Beach police say he robbed a convenience store.

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Long Beach police are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store on US 90 in Long Beach.

Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell said the Kangaroo gas station was robbed at 1:45 Friday morning.

McDowell said the person of interest is 5-foot-7, approximately 140 pounds, with short black hair. A photo of the person of interest was released by Long Beach police.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident and anyone that has any information as to the identity and whereabouts of this individual are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-863-7292.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:59

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos