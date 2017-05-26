South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 25, 2017

Anthony Gloss, 55, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on a charge of acquisition by fraud of a controlled substance, hydrocodone.
Dequinta Walker, 36, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on two charges of acquisition by fraud of a controlled substance, hydrocodone.
Eddie Stokes, 60, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of uttering a forgery.
Heather Courthamel, 34, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Narcotics Task Force on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Javonte Jones, 24, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Keesler Air Force Police on a charge of felony assault.
Jeffery Tyson, 42, was arrested May 25, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Jimmy Cummings, 39, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance or counterfeit substance.
Joshua Stapleton, 29, was arrested May 25, 2017 by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance and uttering a forgery. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of old fines.
Kentrell Beamer, 35, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Moss Point Police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Lauren Buchanon, 36, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant for credit card fraud.
Logan Vines, 27, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics on a charge of acquisition by fraud of a controlled substance, hydrocodone.
Louis Bostwick, 58, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on three charges of sale of a controlled substance, oxycodone.
Marcus Jochumsen, 23, was arrested May 25, 2017, by MBN on a charge of acquisition by fraudh of a controlled substance, hydrocodone.
Mark Mello, 49, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charges of motor vehicle theft and burglary of a residence. He also faces misdemeanors of domestic violence and petit larceny.
Michael Cannon, 56, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Michael Cato, 34, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Quincy LaBauve, 31, was arrested May 25, 2017, by the state Attorney General's Office on two charges of exploitation of children.
Richard McIntyre, 40, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Mississippi Internet Crimes Against Children on a charge of exploitation of a child.
Roosevelt Crockett Jr., 24, was arrested May 25, 2017, by MDOC on a parole warrant for burglary.
Saul Brown, 40, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone. He also faces six misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
Shamara Brown, 22, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of prescription forgery.
Shawn Lavant, 28, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on an NCIC hit. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of marijuana.
Shayzah Eckford, 25, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of trafficking pharmaceuticals, amphetamine and Dextroamphamine. He also faces a charge of grand larceny.
Stephen Barrow, 38, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen Ladnier, 53, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of breaking and entering a vehicle.
Tammy Monroe, 37, was arrested May 25, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
