Co-worker says suspect stole from him

A Las Vegas resident is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from a co-worker in Biloxi.
Biloxi Police say Jasmine Austion, 29, was arrested Thursday night and charged with grand larceny.
The victim called Biloxi Police and reported that a co-worker had stolen the money from him. Police made contact with Austion near Agincourt Avenue, where the suspect also was cited for driving under the influence, no driver’s license and disorderly conduct.
Austion was taken to the Harrison County jail. Judge Bruce Strong the bond at $50,000.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, police say.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments