May 25, 2017 10:58 AM

Indictment alleges man deprived baby of health care for nine months

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

A Jackson County grand jury has indicted a 36-year-old man on a felony child neglect charge alleging he deprived a baby of necessary health care for nine months.

Jackson County deputies arrested Jesse Lee Wilson on Tuesday and served him with the indictment.

Deputies also arrested him on misdemeanor charges of malicious mischief and animal running at large, the county jail docket shows.

Wilson is accused of depriving a child of health care appropriate for its age from Dec. 27, 2012, when the boy was five days old, through Sept. 20, 2013, when he was nine months old.

Wilson was held without bond until Circuit Judge Robert Krebs set bond at $35,000. Wilson remained in custody Thursday morning.

The maximum penalty for felony child abuse is five years in prison.

Wilson’s misdemeanor bonds total $500.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

