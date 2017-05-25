Shannon Garcia, 39, was arrested May 24, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Shannon Garcia, 39, was arrested May 24, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Shannon Garcia, 39, was arrested May 24, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Crime

May 25, 2017 7:31 AM

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Sun Herald

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals
Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:59

Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos