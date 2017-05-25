South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Brettana Fairley, 24, was arrested May 24, 2017, by MDOC on a probation warrant on a charge of counterfeit instrument: Uttering a forgery.
Cartez Hall, 21, was arrested May 24, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of receiving stolen property. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of providing false information.
Datuane Crawford, 28, was arrested May 24, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault.
David Necaise, 23, was arrested May 24, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant on a charge of grand larceny, personal property of another.
Dione Beavers, 37, was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Eric McDonald, 32, was arrested May 24, 2017, by the Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of scheduled substance.
Heather Christian, 33, was arrested May 24, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth; and escape by concealing or harboring. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Jerry Ladnier, 40, was arrested May 24, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, meth and possession of a controlled substance, methylenedioxy-methamphetamine.
Johnvonte Willis, 39, was arrested May 24, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance.
Joseph Farhat, 28, was arrested May 24, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of felony assault. He also is on a hold for Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Lynn Mott, 36, was arrested May 24, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of felony bad check.
Mario Applewhite, 37, was arrested May 24, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of speeding, simple possession of marijuana and DUI first offense.
Meghan Morris, 31, was arrested May 24, 2017, by Gautier Police on an NCIC hit.
Sean Nacol, 35, was arrested May 24, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of grand larceny.
