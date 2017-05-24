Their target was a drug dealer but that’s not who they ended up robbing, police say

Three people robbed a couple at gunpoint in their residence because they thought it was a drug dealer’s apartment, police said.
“It was a drug dealer’s former apartment,” Biloxi Police Investigator Justin Branning said.
Police have arrested two juveniles — ages 15 and 17 — and 19-year-old Samuel Shaquille Bowie of Long Beach. Each of them face two counts of armed robbery.
The three are accused in the May 15 holdup of a man and his fiance at Westwick Apartments, a complex on Stennis Drive south of Pass Road.
The juveniles are 15 and 17. Branning said the minors will be charged as adults. Their names have not been released.
Bowie was booked at the Harrison County jail Tuesday. Judge Albert Fountain set bonds that total $500,000.
The armed robbery was first reported as a home invasion. Branning said a couple told police three young people came in their apartment; one of them held the couple at gunpoint in the living room while the other two searched for valuables.
No illegal drugs were found, Branning said, but the suspects ran out the back door with items including a laptop and prescription medication.
One of the juveniles lives in the neighborhood, he said.
Bowie had been arrested on three counts of burglary in 2015, the jail docket shows. A Harrison County grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict him.
A different armed robbery was reported at Westwick two hours earlier than the one May 15. The victim told police he was walking in the woodline when three guys “jumped out at him” and robbed him of his money, Branning said.
“None of these guys would admit to that robbery and their descriptions don’t match the descriptions we were given,” he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
