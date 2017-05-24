Marshals capture man accused of molesting two Harrison County girls

Federal marshals have captured a man sought on warrants in the alleged molestation of two girls ages 10 and 12.
Joshua Alan Reeder, 29, was in Columbia, Mississippi, when they found him, Harrison County Sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy.
Reeder was brought to the Harrison County jail Tuesday. Judge Albert Fountain set bonds that total $200,000 on two counts of touching of a child for unlawful purposes.
The complaint alleges the unlawful touching happened in the last week of July 2015, Judy said. Reeder was staying in a home with friends at a Gulfport address off Mississippi 53 in Lyman.
“He would watch the girls from time to time,” Judy said.
A complaint was filed with the sheriff’s department July 12, 2016.
“The girls waited to tell their Daddy and then we couldn’t find Mr. Reeder,” Judy said.
“The marshals tracked him down.”
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
