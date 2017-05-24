Meth found in unusual place during I-10 traffic stop, FBI says

A man from Mexico arrested in Jackson County was traveling with 15.6 kilos of meth worth about $200,000, according to the FBI.
Andres Torres Sanchez, 59, of Atizapan De Zaragoza, Mexico, was driving a truck and towing a utility trailer in a careless manner near the 56-mile marker of Interstate 10, an FBI news release said.
Sanchez agreed to a search, which allegedly revealed alterations to the the axles on the undercarriage of the trailer to conceal narcotics. Sanchez and the vehicle were taken to a secure location for a thorough search.
Sanchez was being held for federal marshals pending an initial court appearance in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
Officers with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team pulled Sanchez over Monday and called in the FBI’s Pascagoula Safe Streets Task Force to help in the search.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments