He took money from a vulnerable adult after he was ordered to stay away, police say

A man with a pending charge of exploiting a vulnerable adult has been arrested on a new charge involving the same victim, police said.
Biloxi police had arrested Aloysius Brown, 41, in February after he took money from a senior citizen with a diminished mental capacity, police Lt. Christopher De Back said.
Brown had been ordered to have no contact with the victim. The victim is older than 65 and is not related to Brown, De Back said.
Brown was released from the Harrison County jail March 30 on a $250,000 bond that was later reduced to $50,000, the jail docket shows. The case has been bound over to a grand jury.
Police arrested Brown on the same charge Monday after investigating a complaint that he had exploited the victim again, DeBack said.
Brown was being held with no bond pending further court action.
Robin Fitzgerald
