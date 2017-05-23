Lock your car — Waveland struck by rash of car burglaries

The Police Department is urging citizens to lock their vehicles as detectives investigate a recent rash of vehicle burglaries.
Deputy Chief Mike Pendergrast said officers responded to six reports of vehicle burglaries since Sunday.
They all occurred in residential neighborhoods north and south of the railroad tracks, and in every case, the victim’s vehicle was left unlocked, Pendergrast said.
In addition to locking their vehicles, residents should not leave anything of value or perceived value inside their vehicles, Waveland officers said.
“The burglaries have been crimes of opportunity as each victim’s vehicle was left unlocked,” the department said on its Facebook page. “We are asking all of our citizens to lock their vehicles at all times when unattended.”
Anyone who sees suspicious activity, such as strangers who appear to be casing areas on foot or in vehicles, is asked to call Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Anyone with information can report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
