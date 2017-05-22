Cops say they dressed in drag to finish crime spree, but who are they?

Two people, both believed to be men, are dressing in drag at Wal-Mart stores on the Coast and in Louisiana to execute the final part of a scheme to get money, an investigator said.
They’ve played out their scheme at Wal-Mart stores in Hancock and Harrison Counties and appear to have moved on to Lafayette, Louisiana, said Glenn Grannan, chief investigator of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.
Now that the series of crimes has been unraveled, a surveillance picture from the Wal-Mart in Pass Christian shows one of the suspects, Grannan said.
Here’s the short version of their scheme, according to Grannan.
“They burglarize a couple of automobiles and get credit cards out of purses or wallets. They go to a Wal-Mart and use the cards to get gift cards. They buy jewelry and then take it back to a different Wal-Mart, hoping to get cash for it.”
One of the two could be a woman, Grannan said.
Investigators learned of the drag-dressing scheme after a resident of Ridgewood subdivision in Kiln reported her credit card had been stolen from a vehicle she apparently had left unlocked. The woman received email alerts that her credit card may have been used for fraudulent activity.
The woman’s card had been used for several purchases at the Wal-Mart in Waveland about 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone who recognizes the person shown in a surveillance picture is asked to call their nearest law enforcement department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
