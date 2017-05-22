Police: Man shot multiple times at Pascagoula home dies at hospital

Pascagoula police say a man who was shot multiple times Monday morning at a house on Martin Street has died from his injuries.
Captain Shannon Massey said police will identify the man once next of kin has been notified.
Pascagoula police and fire units responded to a shots fired call at a home on the north end of Martin Street about 8:36 a.m., Massey said.
“When we arrived we found someone laying on the ground,” he said. “We began working on the individual and stabilizing the scene.”
Massey said police have identified a suspect.
