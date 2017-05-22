Women said they’re dancers, didn’t know about 13.2 pounds of cocaine in car

Two women claimed they were dancers heading to a job when a traffic stop in Jackson County led to the seizure of 13.2 pounds of cocaine, an FBI agent’s affidavit said
Yohanna Ruiz Guerra, 37, of Houston, Texas, was driving a Ford Focus on May 10 when she was pulled over on a careless driving violation, the document said.
She and her passenger, 19-year-old Evelyn Juarez, reportedly couldn’t provide information about their trip or details on where they were heading — or about the nearly six kilos of cocaine an FBI agent said was found in four different areas of the car they were traveling in.
According to the affidavit, one kilo was in the passenger-side trunk lining. One kilo was behind the driver’s-side trunk lining. Three kilos were in the dash behind the glove box and another kilo was inside the driver’s side back seat.
They are held on suspicion of conspiracy of conspiring to distribute cocaine.
Officers with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team had stopped the eastbound car on Interstate 10 near the 56 mile marker.
Guerra first said she was driving a rental car paid for by a friend, and later said she had borrowed the car from someone, but she couldn’t say where she had picked up the car. It was a Ford Focus with a Florida license plate, and she claimed they were heading to Florence, South Carolina, to get dancing jobs.
Guerra allegedly said she was to contact a woman she didn’t know about dancing jobs at a club when they reached South Carolina.
Juarez said she and Guerra are family friends. Juarez reportedly was unable to give information on where they were heading or planned to work.
A grand jury review is pending.
