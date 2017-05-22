Ladderick Jones
Biloxi man, 18, held on home burglary, auto theft charges

By Robin Fitzgerald

Biloxi

An 18-year-old Biloxi resident is accused of burglarizing a home and taking a vehicle on McDonnell Avenue on two different days.

Ladderick Jones is suspected of committing the crimes on May 9 and May 10 in the 200 block of McDonnell, Biloxi police Investigator Steve Kelly said.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain ordered Jones held on bonds that total $150,000.

Police arrested Jones on Friday and he was booked in at the Harrison County jail late that night.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

