South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, May 20, 2017

Anthony Lavern Oatis, 25, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on a Parole Board warrant and misdemeanor charges of false information, parking on a sidewalk, no driver's license and no proof of insurance.
Brettana Latisha Fairley, 24, was arrested by the Moss Point Police Department on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on a probation warrant and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
Daniel Paul Smith, 34, was arrested by the D'Iberville Police Department on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.
Hank James Bourgeois, 43, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, and charges of DUI other, improper equipment, reckless driving, following too close and resisting/obstructing arrest.
Jose Antonio Rodriguez, 52, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on a charges of possession/sale/transfer of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and no driver's license.
Kerry Lee Long, 35, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on a charge of possession of meth and a felony charge of contempt of court.
Kristen Lynn Coffey, 29, was arrested Saturday, May 20, 2017, by the D'Iberville Police Department on two counts of possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting. A bonding company also released her bond on a pending charge of possession with intent to distribute meth.
Lawanda Dishiki Scott, 38, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on alias capias warrants on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a capias warrant on a pre-trial release order and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court/failure to appear.
Michael Patrick Fahey, 26, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on charges of possession of heroin, oxycodone, meth and a Schedule IV drug, and misdemeanor charges of DUI other substance and possession of marijuana.
Nicholas Brown, 22, was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force of Jackson County on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Richard John Haynes III, 31, was arrested Saturday, May 20, 2017, by the Long Beach Police Department on a hold from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on a charge of taking a motor vehicle, and a misdemeanor charge of contempt/failure to appear in court in Gulfport.
Stephanie Denise Cuevas, 38, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department on May 20, 2017, on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
William Anthony Esteve, 28, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, May 20, 2017, on a hold from the Walthall County Sheriff's Department on a charge of possession of amphetamine.
