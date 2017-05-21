Torre Mandrell Clark, 35, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, May 19, 2017, on two counts of first-degree murder.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, May 20, 2017

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, May 20, 2017, by Coast law enforcement officials. The charges listed were those shown on the docket at the time it was accessed by the Sun Herald.

