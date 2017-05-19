Four suspected gang members enter pleas in St. Martin beating, kidnapping

Four alleged Simon City Royals street gang members have admitted to kidnapping and beating a St. Martin woman because they thought she was a snitch.
Malcolm McDaniel, 46, Nathaniel Etsinger, 25, Dillon Odom, 21, and Jeremy Widel, 29, pleaded guilty this month to charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Widel is from Vancleave, and the others are from St. Martin.
Judge Robert Krebs deferred sentencing to Sept. 17.
As part of their pleas, all four agreed to testify against three of their alleged fellow gang members who are still awaiting trial. They are Shanna Sumako Cox; Sherry Lynn Emile; and Christopher Michael Gray, all of St. Martin.
A grand jury indicted all seven suspects on charges that require enhanced penalties because the crimes had been committed at the direction of or to benefit a criminal street gang organization.
Jackson County sheriff’s investigators made six of the arrests after discovering the then 30-year-old victim bound with duct tape and beaten at a Travia Avenue home on July 24, 2015. Deputies found the woman the day after she was kidnapped.
Sgt. Jeff Smith investigated the case and said at the time of the arrests some of the suspects were the main players in the assault and kidnapping and others were just following orders. A grand jury, however, indicted all seven on the same charges.
At the time of the crime, sheriff’s investigators were already keeping an eye on the Travia Avenue home where the attack occurred because it was an alleged drug house dealing in meth.
The gang members, Smith said, had erroneously assumed the victim was a snitch and providing information to the authorities.
The Simon City Royals in a street gang originating out of Chicago in the 1960s. The gang is believed to be the largest of the street gangs in Mississippi
Though the gang was once considered an all-white male gang, it now includes woman and people of other races.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
Comments