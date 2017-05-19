Man, 21, beat up and choked his girlfriend, Harrison County detective says

A Saucier woman required hospital treatment after her boyfriend beat her up and choked her, a detective said.
Deputies arrested James Eric Cowart, 21, after the woman called early Thursday to report she needed help, sheriff’s Lt. Coley Judy said.
Cowart and the woman live together and he was home when the woman called for help, Judy said.
“He beat her up pretty badly,” Judy said.
American Medical Response ambulance service took the woman to a hospital. Judy said she has since been released.
Cowart was booked at the Harrison County jail early Thursday morning and held on a $5,000 bond.
Robin Fitzgerald
