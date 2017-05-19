What else could happen after he was found with a gun, marijuana in his underwear?

It wasn’t just a firearm and marijuana found in a man’s underpants that led to federal charges, according to a criminal complaint.
Gulfport resident Nigel Jamall Saunders, 19, is accused of firearm charges because of his alleged confession of using illegal drugs and a federal law that prohibits an indicted person from having a firearm.
A federal grand jury indicted Saunders on a total of four counts Tuesday: Two counts each of user of unlawful drugs in possession of a firearm and receipt of a firearm by a person under a felony indictment.
His arraignment is set for Monday.
Saunders, indicted on a state charge of grand larceny, was a passenger in a traffic stop conducted by a Gulfport police officer April 29. The officer reportedly smelled marijuana, finding probable cause to search the vehicle. Also, Saunders is known to carry a firearm often, said the sworn statement of an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Saunders was uncooperative, and the officer frisked him and reported finding two bags of marijuana and a .38-caliber handgun in his underpants.
A Gulfport police officer had detained Saunders on March 1, when he was found with a firearm. Saunders allegedly said he owns no guns, but said the gun belongs to a relative. According to the complaint, he admitted he had been served with an indictment and had been advised it would be a federal offense if he were found with a firearm.
Saunders also reportedly said he smokes marijuana daily, as often as three times a day, and has for the past five years.
He has been held for federal marshals with no bond since his April 29 arrest.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
