South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, May 18, 2017

Andarius Thomas, 23, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Biloxi Police on three charges of sale of a controlled substance, meth; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, meth; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana.
Billy Ray Gray, 51, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary. He also faces a misdemeanor bench warrant.
Brandon Harrison, 33, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, meth.
Christopher High, 20, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Ward, 37, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He also is on a hold for US Marshals Service.
Damion Lewis, 40, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, synthetic cannibinoids.
Edna Plummer, 55, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, marijuana.
Hugh Edwards, 48, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of false pretense.
James Cowart, 21, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of domestic violence, aggravated assault.
Jeffrey Davis, 46, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Biloxi Police on an alias capias warrant for controlled substance violations.
Jeffrey Money, 32, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Bay St. Louis Police on charges of sexual battery and touching a child for lustful purposes by a person in a position of trust.
Kadrick Brewton, 28, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, cocaine. Hold for Coffee County, Georgia.
Kristopher Verklas, 25, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Pascagoula Police on an NCIC hit. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and shoplifting.
Loren Cuevas, 25, was arrested May 18, 2017, by MDOC on a parole warrant for burglary, all but a dwelling.
Meagan McDaniel, 27, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an NCIC hit.
Robert Baker II, 31, was arrested May 18, 2017, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Sharon Stallone, 35, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on an alias capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Sonnie Bromwell, 24, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Tahaira Cuevas, 34, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She also faces a probation violation and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Walter Malinosky, 33, was arrested May 18, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, meth.
Comments