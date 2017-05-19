Former Bay resident charged in sex crimes against juvenile

A former resident of Bay St. Louis is accused of sexual battery against a child that occurred in 2016.
Jeffrey Money, 32, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual battery and touching a child for lustful purposes by person in a position of trust.
He was taken to Hancock County jail under $1 million bond for the two charges, set by Judge Steven Maggio.
Lt. Don Gray said the Criminal Investigations Division spent a year on the case, developed after concerned parties who knew the child reported suspicions to the police.
Gray said Bay St. Louis CID followed up on the report and developed leads and enough evidence that led to a warrant and Money’s arrest.
Money was living in Bay St. Louis at the time of the alleged incident but had recently moved to Gulfport.
