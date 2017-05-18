‘To me, it’s hatred. There is nothing out there worth taking a 6-year-old’s life.’

Ebony Archie collapsed after learning her child had been killed. Unable to stand, a family member carried her down a flight of stairs at the district attorney’s office in downtown Jackson.
In between screams and sobs, Archie cried out, “I told y’all that s—t wasn’t right, I told y’all.”
The body of her 6-year-old son, Kingston Frazier, was shot to death in the backseat of his mother’s car, abandoned on a dead-end road in Madison County. The car was 15 miles from the Kroger parking lot in Jackson where it was stolen early Thursday morning with Frazier asleep in the backseat.
Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason told media that a deputy stationed at Kroger on I-55 saw Archie exit the grocery store at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Archie approached the deputy and said that her car was missing, and authorities began an auto theft investigation, he said.
It was not until later, Mason said, that Archie told authorities that her son was in the car.
"When we found out later that there was a child in the back, we immediately notified the highway patrol (who) put out an Amber Alert," Mason said at an evening press conference.
It is unclear how long it took Archie to tell law enforcement that her son was in the car or how long after that the Amber Alert was issued. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety sent the Amber Alert at 4:30 a.m.
Three suspects are in police custody. Madison-Rankin District Attorney Michael Guest said he planned to file capital murder charges against each of the three.
Dwan Diondro Wakefield, 17, of Ridgeland, was taken into custody by the Madison Sheriff's Department Thursday morning. Wakefield, a senior at Ridgeland High School, was the starting quarterback on the school's football team, according to Superintendent Ronnie McGehee. He was dismissed from the team last year, McGehee said.
DeAllen Washington, 17, turned himself in to the Hinds County Sheriff's Department Thursday afternoon.
Frazier’s father showed up and yelled at police before family members calmed him down and pulled him away. Police have yet to identify the third suspect.
Velma Eddington, Frazier's great-aunt, said the family appreciated the outpouring of support but said the child’s death was the result of evil.
“Everyone that was praying for us, that we would find Kingston alive, we want to thank everybody for that, but this is, really, this is, it’s hard to know that people out there are evil, that would kill a child. That’s evil,” Eddington said. “That baby hadn’t done anything to him. That baby hadn’t done nothing. They could have left that child on that backseat, asleep. They didn’t have to kill him. Those people are evil. Evil. They need to find that other one before we find him…it’s evil what they did.”
Remembering the boy, David Archie said, “Kingston was all outgoing. He didn’t want to be serious about anything.”
"He just liked to have a lot of fun. He was dedicated to his uncles, to his aunties and anytime he saw any of them he would take off running to them, no matter where. If he was at my house or one of the other uncle’s or aunt’s house, he doesn’t want to go home with mom because he knows that we’re going to baby him and we’re going to have fun.
“Since the day he was able to talk he was like that. Just a great, great, 6-year-old who we just can’t imagine that something like this would happen, that people would have in their heart to do that to a 6-year-old. Even if I was mad at the world, I couldn’t do this to a 6-year-old. To me, it’s hatred. There is nothing out there worth taking a 6-year-old’s life,” he said.
David Archie said the family was committed to helping police find those responsible for Frazier's death.
"I can tell you this, we won't rest until they're brought to justice," he said. "You can believe that."
