Jackson County teen missing for more than a month now in state custody

A 15-year-old boy missing for more than a month turned himself into the Southaven Police Department Thursday morning.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Donald Lee Russell III is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Russell had been last seen on April 9 walking from Southwind Townhomes in the 15000 block of Dismuke Avenue in Jackson County. The boy’s parents didn’t file a missing person’s report until about a month later on May 11, Ezell said.
It’s unknown how long the teen will remain in DHS custody. Sheriff’s investigators are still following up on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.
