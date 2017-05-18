Drive-by shooting in Bayside Park targeted three people, sheriff says

A drive-by shooting reported in the Bayside Park community involved people who know each other and had a disagreement, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
Deputies, after talking to witnesses about shots fired at a house, arrested Dante Cooper, 22, of Slidell, Wednesday night, Adam said.
No one was wounded and no bullets struck the home, but the shooting endangered three lives, resulting in Cooper’s arrest on three counts of aggravated assault.
“There was some kind of altercation that had happened before the shooting,” Adam said. “We never did find any holes or anything in the house itself, but we know shots were fired. Our guys retrieved bullet casings.”
The sheriff said Cooper was still in Bayside when deputies found him.
Cooper was booked in at the Hancock County jail late Wednesday night. He was being held with no bond.
He is also wanted in Louisiana in connection with a stabbing, Adam said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
