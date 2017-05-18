She faced life in prison in a cocaine case. That changed after she pleaded guilty.

A woman who faced up to life in prison in a cocaine-trafficking case now faces five to 40 years in a plea deal.
Bobbie Gayle Gartin, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday on a Jan. 14, 2015, drug deal in Biloxi involving one kilo of cocaine.
Had she gone to trial, she was looking at 10 years to life in prison if convicted on conspiracy to distribute five or more kilos of cocaine over a period of 18 months. Five kilos is 11 pounds; one kilo is 2.2 pounds.
Gartin is one of three people charged in the same indictment. They have been accused of distributing cocaine in Harrison County from Nov. 14, 2014, until the time of the indictment on May 3, 2016.
Gartin was brought to federal court in Gulfport in August after an initial court appearance at the federal courthouse in Denver, Colorado.
Co-defendant Reginald Tracy Daniels, also 37, had his first court appearance in federal court in Montgomery, Alabama.
Gartin and Daniels had first pleaded not guilty. They were arraigned in August and released on bond.
Both have ties to South Alabama, court papers show. Bond conditions restricted their travel to South Alabama and South Mississippi for court purposes only.
Gartin was taken into custody after changing her plea Monday.
Tracy Jermaine Richard is the third person indicted. Documents in federal court records do not show that Richard has been arrested.
A conspiracy charge in the indictment alleges each of them was accountable for five or more kilos of cocaine.
Federal drug-trafficking penalties set the stiffest penalties in cocaine cases for quantities of five or more kilos.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments